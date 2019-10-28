Police investigating 'discharge of fireworks' at Jurong West

SINGAPORE: The police are investigating after fireworks were set off in Jurong West on Sunday (Oct 27) night.

The authorities were alerted to "a case of discharge of fireworks" at Jurong West Street 73 at around 8pm that night, the police said in response to CNA's queries.

No injuries were reported, they said, adding that investigations are ongoing.

Anyone convicted of discharging dangerous fireworks could be jailed for up to two years, fined between S$2,000 and S$10,000, or both.

"Members of the public are reminded that it is an offence to possess, sell, transport, send, deliver, distribute or import any dangerous fireworks," said the police.

"The police have zero tolerance against acts that endanger the lives or safety of others as well as cause undue alarm to the public, and will not hesitate to take action against those who blatantly disregard the law."

Video circulating on social media showed fireworks exploding in Jurong on Sunday night.

The fireworks, which lasted for at least 20s, could be seen going off between blocks of HDB flats, with residents watching the spectacle from neighbouring blocks.



