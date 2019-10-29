Police investigating second case of fireworks over Deepavali weekend

SINGAPORE: The police are investigating after fireworks were set off along Jalan Rajah on Monday (Oct 28), in the second such case over the long Deepavali weekend.



The police said in response to CNA's queries that they were alerted at 1.20am to “a case of discharge of fireworks”.



No injuries were reported and investigations are ongoing, the police added.



A video taken by CNA reader Tan Wei Sien showed fireworks being set off along Jalan Rajah, near Toa Payoh, next to a Housing and Development Board (HDB) block.



This is the second such incident after fireworks were set off in Jurong West on Sunday night. Video footage posted on social media showed the pyrotechnics going off between blocks of HDB flats.



The police said earlier that they were investigating this case and that no injuries were reported.



Anyone convicted of discharging fireworks could be jailed for up to two years, fined between S$2,000 and S$10,000, or both.



"Members of the public are reminded that it is an offence to possess, sell, transport, send, deliver, distribute or import any dangerous fireworks," said the police.



"The police have zero tolerance against acts that endanger the lives or safety of others as well as cause undue alarm to the public, and will not hesitate to take action against those who blatantly disregard the law."

