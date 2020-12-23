New Year's Eve fireworks to light up 11 heartland locations

SINGAPORE: While there will be no fireworks display at Marina Bay this year due to public health concerns, residents can expect fireworks over 11 heartland locations on New Year's Eve instead.



The displays, which are going virtual for the first time, are part of year-end countdown community programmes organised by the People's Association (PA).

Advertisement

Advertisement

This is to allow residents to participate in a "safe way" amid the COVID-19 outbreak, PA said in a media release on Wednesday (Dec 23).

"As 2020 comes to a close and we approach Phase 3 of reopening, we need to remain vigilant particularly during festive periods," said PA.

The fireworks displays will take place at Bedok, Bishan, Boon Lay, Geylang, Hougang, Jurong, Tampines, Tiong Bahru, Woodlands, Yew Tee and the Nanyang ward in West Coast Group Representation Constituency (GRC).



The displays will also be live-streamed at several of the 16 virtual engagements organised by PA to usher in 2021.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Two of the countdown engagements, at Punggol Coast and Nee Soon South, will take place on Dec 27.

Another two, at Clementi and Telok Blangah, will take place on Jan 1.

The remainder will take place on the night of Dec 31.

At many of the engagements, residents will be able to share their wishes for the new year, participate in games and quizzes, and enjoy live performances.

