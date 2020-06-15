Singapore Prison Service to appoint first female Commissioner

SINGAPORE: A new Commissioner of Prisons will be appointed on Sep 28, taking over the current role from Mr Desmond Chin, the Ministry of Home Affairs announced Monday (Jun 15).

Ms Shie Yong Lee, 48, is currently the Deputy Commissioner of Prisons. She will be appointed Commissioner of Prisons (Designate) on Jul 17 before becoming the first woman to be appointed Commissioner of Prisons in September.

Ms Shie has worked with the Singapore Prison Service (SPS) for 25 years, said MHA, and has held various key appointments including Chief of Staff and Commander of Cluster B at Changi Prison Complex.

"Ms Shie will continue the transformation of the correctional landscape through the innovative use of technology, as well as through partnership with the community and public agencies," MHA said.

Mr Daniel Tan, who is currently the Director (Planning and Organisation) at the Singapore Police Force will be appointed Deputy Commissioner of Prisons on Jul 17.

Mr Chin began his career as a prison officer in 1990 at the then-Jalan Awan Drug Rehabilitation Centre. He has served as Commissioner of Prisons since October 2016.

Mr Chin has also held other key appointments at SPS including chief executive of the then-Singapore Corporation of Rehabilitative Services (SCORE, now known as Yellow Ribbon Singapore).

"Under Mr Chin's leadership, SPS made significant strides in growing its correctional science knowledge, built up its research capabilities and rehabilitation expertise, and implemented programmes that made impactful changes in the lives of offenders," said MHA.

He also implemented technological initiatives that streamlined work processes, which freed up officers to take on rehabilitative work, MHA said, adding that during his time as Commissioner, Singapore's recidivism rates "continued their downward trend".

Mr Chin also expanded the placement of suitable inmates on community-based programmes to help ease their transition and reintegration back into society, said the ministry.

"(He) strengthened collaboration with community partners and prison volunteers in the delivery of rehabilitation services for inmates, ex-offenders and their families. The number of Yellow Ribbon Community Project volunteers has increased from fewer than 100 in 2010 when it first started to more than 1,200 today," MHA said.

Minister for Home Affairs and Minister for Law, Mr K Shanmugam, thanked Mr Chin for his many years of service and leadership.

"We wish him the very best in his future endeavours, and as he pursues new interests.

"I would also like to congratulate Yong Lee on her appointment, and am confident that she will take SPS to new heights," Mr Shanmugam said.