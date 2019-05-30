First look at Jewel Changi Airport’s Canopy Park, Sky Nets, slides and mazes

SINGAPORE: Jewel Changi Airport’s much-awaited play attractions on its top-floor Canopy Park, as well as its partially glass-bottomed bridge open to the public on Jun 10.

They include the Manulife Sky Nets, Discovery Slides, the Mirror Maze and Hedge Maze and the glass-bottomed Canopy Bridge which offers a stunning view of the HSBC Rain Vortex and Shiseido Forest Valley.



The attractions in the 14,000 sqm Canopy Park had not yet been opened to the public when Jewel officially threw its doors open last month.



On Thursday (May 30), Jewel announced pricing details for each of the attractions and gave the media a sneak preview. Entrance fees for Singapore residents to Canopy Park is S$4.50 and access to the various attractions ranges from S$7.20 to S$19.80.



THE MANULIFE SKY NETS

The Manulife Sky Nets at Jewel Changi Airport (Photo: Gaya Chandramohan)

The scale of the Sky Nets in an indoor setting is a world first, organisers said in a news release. The yellow, blue and green bouncing nets span 250 metres and offer an additional thrill factor from a 8-metre-high lookout point.



Jumping on the Manulife Sky Nets at Jewel Changi Airport. (Photo: Gaya Chandramohan)

Those who prefer taking in the sights of Jewel at a tamer pace can stroll across the 50-metre-long walking Sky Nets. The undulating brown walking nets, directly below the bouncing nets, form a taut web that straddles a five-storey-high void. The experience is designed make you feel like you are walking on air, 25 metres above ground.

The nets are made of sturdy material and strong enough to hold 1,000 people at once, said Thomas Ferwagner, one of the two designers who conceptualised the sky nets.



Walking through the Manulife Sky Nets at Jewel Changi Airport. (Photo: Gaya Chandramohan)

The price of admission for the Bouncing Nets is S$19.80 for adult Singapore residents and S$14.40 for children and seniors. For all other visitors, it is S$22 for adults and S$16 for children and seniors.

Tickets for the Walking Nets will set you back S$13.50 for adults and S$9 for children and seniors if you are a Singapore resident. For others, they are priced at S$15 for adults and S$10 for children and seniors.

THE HEDGE MAZE

Exploring the Hedge Maze at Jewel Changi Airport. (Photo: Gaya Chandramohan)



Beneath Jewel’s glass canopy runs Singapore’s largest maze: the Hedge Maze. Wind your way through it and you will end up at the watch tower for a bird’s eye view of the attraction.

The maze also has gates that can be pushed so you can change your path.

For Singapore residents, entry into the Hedge Maze is priced at S$10.80 for adults and S$7.20 for children and senior citizens. The standard ticket price for all other visitors is S$12 for adults and S$8 for children and seniors.

THE MIRROR MAZE

Exploring the Mirror Maze at Jewel Changi Airport. (Photo: Gaya Chandramohan)



The other labyrinth attraction, the Mirror Maze has kaleidoscopic walls and the cover of foliage overhead. Those entering the maze are equipped with a foam noodle to help them feel their way around, in case they find the multitude of mirrors disorientating.

To immerse yourself in an environment of infinite reflections and endless hallways, the ticket price is S$13.50 for an adult Singapore resident and S$9 for children or seniors. The rate for all other visitors is S$15 for adults and S$10 for children and seniors.

THE DISCOVERY SLIDES

Having a go at the Discovery Slides at Jewel Changi Airport. (Photo: Gaya Chandramohan)

Nearby sits an art sculpture that doubles up as a playground. The Discovery Slides attraction is made up of four slides and the work of art sits at an incline – 3 metres high on one end, and about 7 metres high on the other.

At the edge of its 6.5-metre-high platform is a viewing deck that offers a picturesque view of the HSBC Rain Vortex and the lush indoor forest that lines Jewel.

A woman goes down one of the Discovery Slides at Jewel Changi Airport (Photo: Gaya Chandramohan)

The underside of the mega slide is also covered in a mirror finish, helping the playground blend naturally into the Jewel’s greenery.

THE CANOPY BRIDGE



Taking in the HSBC Rain Vortex from the Canopy Bridge at Jewel Changi Airport. (Photo: Gaya Chandramohan)

Another highlight of Jewel opening on Jun 10 is the Canopy Bridge.



The 50-metre-long suspended bridge offers a dizzying vantage point for you to take in Jewel’s centrepiece, the Rain Vortex, at 23 metres above the ground.

Thrill-seekers might appreciate the glass-panel flooring at the centre of the bridge for guests to look through to level 1.

The price to walk on the bridge is S$7.20 for all Singapore residents (adults, children and seniors. For non-Singapore residents, tickets are S$8.

The Canopy Bridge at Jewel Changi Airport. (Photo: Gaya Chandramohan)

Basic entry into the Canopy Park is priced at S$4.50 for Singaporean residents and S$5 for all others. This lets you wander around Topiary Walk, Discovery Slides, Foggy Bowls and Petal Gardens.