First phase of Lornie Highway to open on Oct 28

SINGAPORE: The first phase of Lornie Highway has been completed and will open to traffic on Oct 28, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said in a news release on Thursday (Oct 11).

The southbound section of the new highway, which is parallel to Lornie Road, will facilitate traffic flow from Thomson Road towards the Pan Island Expressway (PIE) as well as Adam Road and Farrer Road, LTA said.

Advertisement

The southbound section of the new Lornie Highway will facilitate traffic flow from Thomson Road towards the Pan Island Expressway (PIE) as well as Adam Road and Farrer Road. (Graphic: LTA)

Motorists will be able to access the residential area along Lornie Road via a new underpass near the entrance of the Lornie Highway.

In addition, a temporary road connection near Sime road will connect traffic from the existing southbound Lornie Road to the southbound Lornie Highway.

"With the opening of southbound Lornie Highway, motorists heading towards PIE, Adam Road and Farrer Road are advised to use the new Lornie Highway to reach their destinations," LTA said in its release.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"The existing southbound four-lane Lornie Road will progressively be downgraded to two lanes from Oct 28," it added.



Bus services 52, 74, 93, 852 and 855 - which currently ply Lornie Road towards Adam Road - will be adjusted to serve the new southbound Lornie Highway. Bus services 157 and 165 will continue to ply Lornie Road.

The existing bus stop along southbound Lornie Road opposite Singapore Island Country Club will also be relocated to the southbound Lornie Highway before Kheam Hock Road.

LTA also said in its release that the northbound Lornie Highway towards MacRitchie Viaduct will be completed in phases, with the entire stretch expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2019.

When fully completed, the new highway is expected to ease congestion along Lornie Road and the PIE, and cater to expected growth in future traffic demand, the authority said.