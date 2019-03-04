First national level skills development framework for the IP sector to be launched in August

SINGAPORE: As part of its push to "develop talent and create jobs" in the intellectual property (IP) sector, Singapore will launch its first national level skills development framework for the sector by August this year, said Senior Minister of State for Law Edwin Tong in Parliament on Monday (Mar 4).

The framework was developed by Intellectual Property Office of Singapore (IPOS) in partnership with SkillsFuture Singapore.

"This framework will provide comprehensive information on the career options, skills needed for the various job roles, and also the relevant training programmes relevant for the IP sector," said Mr Tong in his Committee of Supply speech. "This will aid in the upskilling of new entrants and also existing IP professionals."

IPOS has also partnered with Workforce Singapore on the IP Professional Conversion Programme, and with SkillsFuture Singapore on the SkillsFuture Study Awards.

"These schemes provide financial support for the reskilling of newly hired employees, and for individuals who are seeking to deepen their skills," added Mr Tong.

PROTECTING "CREATORS AND INNOVATORS"

The Government will also be positioning the IP system to "better support creators and innovators", said Mr Tong.

Responding to a question from West Coast GRC MP Patrick Tay on the protection of the IP rights of creators, Mr Tong said that his ministry will be amending the Copyright Act.

This will make it easier for creators to "build their reputation", as their works will have to be properly acknowledged by people who choose to use them, explained Mr Tong.

"Creators of certain commissioned works will also enjoy default ownership of their works, whereas previously the commissioning party would own the works," he added.

The Ministry of Law is also reviewing the IP dispute resolution system to make it more "accessible", in particular for individuals and SMEs, so that they can "more effectively" safeguard their rights, said Mr Tong.

A public consultation exercise was held in late 2018 and the ministry is now studying the feedback received.

Said Mr Tong: "All these measures work towards ensuring that our legal system meets the needs of all – whether it is the man on the street or businesses, large or small - all who call Singapore home."