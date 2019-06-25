First woman detained for radicalism in Singapore released with restrictions

SINGAPORE: Syaikhah Izzah Zahrah Al Ansari, the first woman detained for radicalism under the Internal Security Act (ISA) in Singapore, has been released.

In a press release on Tuesday (Jun 25), the Ministry of Home Affairs said Izzah, now 24, was released from detention with restrictions when her Order of Detention (OD) expired in June.

She was among four Singaporean ISA detainees who had "shown good progress in their rehabilitation", said MHA, and had been "assessed to no longer pose a security threat that require preventive detention".

Izzah, a former infant-care assistant with the PAP Community Foundation Sparkletots pre-school programme, had actively posted and shared pro-Islamic State material online, said MHA in June 2017.

Izzah had also been intent on joining Islamic State and was actively planning to make her way to Syria with her young child, MHA said then.

The other three detainees released are Abd Rahim Abdul Rahman, Asyrani Hussaini and Muhammad Khairul Mohamed.

Abd Rahim's detention was suspended with a Suspension Direction in March, while Asyrani was released on a Restriction Order (RO) when his detention expired that same month. Khairul was also released on RO when his detention expired in June.

MHA also said on Tuesday that a 40-year-old Singaporean was detained in January under the ISA after investigations showed that he was radicalised and harboured the intention to travel to Syria to join Islamic State.

A food deliveryman and a production technician were also issued with ROs in March this year.