Fish and Co Singapore gets halal certification renewed after 'delay'

SINGAPORE: Fish and Co in Singapore is back to being halal-certified, a month after it was reported that the restaurants were no longer under the certification scheme.

"We are pleased to announce we have successfully renewed our halal certificate and are fully operating as a halal certified restaurant," said Fish and Co in a Facebook post on Monday (Sep 17).

"We deeply regret and apologise for the delay in the renewal of the halal certificate. We endeavour to do better in the future to avoid a similar situation," it added.



Fish and Co had said in August that its halal certification consultant was "sorting out matters" to do with the renewal with the Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (MUIS), which issues the certification.

To be certified halal, applicants need to meet strict requirements such as ensuring no cross-mixing of halal products with non-halal ones, as well as establishing a team of employees which include Muslim representatives who have completed a mandatory training programme by a MUIS-appointed training provider.

Halal-certified food establishments can submit an application for renewal three months before their certification expires and no later than one moth before the expiry date, according to MUIS.

Another popular eatery, Delifrance, recently lost its halal certification as well.

Delifrance Singapore said it had applied to renew its halal certification in April, before it was due to expire in June, but the application was rejected.

"We understand this was principally because of the potential confusion between our Delifrance-branded halal-certified ready-to-eat products sold at our cafes and outlets and similarly branded bakery products sold in supermarkets by unrelated third parties (whom we have no way of compelling to change their brand)," Delifrance explained in a Facebook post in August.



It added that it was working "very actively" to resolve the "technical issues".

"We assure our customers that we never, in any circumstance, use or sell any non-Halal materials and products in our outlets," Delifrance Singapore said.

