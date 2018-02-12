Fishing boat seized by Indonesia for smuggling drugs was falsely flying Singapore flag: CNB

SINGAPORE: A fishing boat intercepted by Indonesian authorities last Wednesday (Feb 7) for attempting to smuggle one tonne of crystal methamphetamine was falsely flying the Singapore flag, said Singapore's Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB).

In a news release on Monday (Feb 12), CNB said the boat was registered in Kaoshiung, Taiwan, under the name Shun De Man No.66.

"Preliminary investigations by the Indonesian authorities show that at the time of interception, the Taiwanese syndicate had used the fictitious name Sunrise Glory for the boat and falsely flown the Singapore flag," said CNB.

According to the Indonesian navy last week, the vessel was spotted by a patrol boat as it entered Indonesian waters in the Singapore Strait. The vessel was subsequently captured in the Phillip Channel, between Singapore and Batam.



The crew were reportedly unable to provide original documents, having used only photocopied documents from Indonesia.

They were suspected of using fake documents and replacing the vessel's flag according to the country it passed by.

Indonesian navy personnel found the drugs stored in 41 sacks of rice when they detained the crew for investigation and examined the vessel at Batu Ampar Port in Batam.

Investigations by Indonesian authorities are ongoing, CNB added.

