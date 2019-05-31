Nearly 3kg of drugs worth S$219,000 seized, five arrested during CNB raids

SINGAPORE: Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) officers arrested a 66-year-old Singaporean man on Thursday (May 30) after finding more than 1.4kg of heroin in his personal mobility device (PMD).

He was one of five people arrested after nearly 3kg of drugs worth an estimated S$219,000 was seized in two raids by CNB officers on Thursday.

A variety of drugs were seized, including heroin, Ice, cannabis, Ecstasy, and Erimin-5, the bureau said in a news release on Friday.

DRUGS HIDDEN IN PMD

On Thursday morning, two male suspects - a 66-year-old Singaporean and a 31-year-old Malaysian - were spotted meeting up in the vicinity of Sumang Walk.

CNB officers arrested the Singaporean man in Buangkok Crescent, and found about 1,409g of heroin from a PMD belonging to the suspect. That amount of heroin is enough to feed the addiction of about 671 abusers for a week, CNB said.



The suspect was escorted to his hideout in the vicinity, where officers seized a small amount of heroin and various drug paraphernalia, including drug-smoking utensils and a weighing scale from within the unit.

During the process, a 58-year-old Singaporean male suspect approached the unit and was also arrested.

The 31-year-old Malaysian suspect was arrested in Sungei Kadut Way. Officers found cash of S$9,000 in the motorcycle the suspect was riding.

DRUG TRAFFICKERS ARRESTED IN SEMBAWANG

A private apartment in Jalan Sendudok was raided by CNB officers, where they seized a total of about 980g of Ice, 541g of cannabis, 327 Ecstasy tablets, 19 Erimin-5 tablets and 615g of a white powdery substance of an unknown nature. CNB said 980g of Ice is enough to feed the addiction of about 560 abusers for a week.



Officers also found S$2,956 and US$10 in cash. Two Singaporeans, a 34-year-old female and a 53-year-old male, were arrested within the unit.

Investigations into the drug activities of all the suspects are ongoing.