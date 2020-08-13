Five arrested over suspected involvement in coffee shop fight at Hougang

SINGAPORE: Four men and a woman, aged between 52 and 65, were arrested on Tuesday (Aug 11) for their suspected involvement in a case of affray at a coffee shop along Hougang Avenue 8.

“On Aug 9, 2020, the police were alerted to a fight which occurred at a coffee shop along Hougang Avenue 8,” authorities said in a news release on Thursday.

A short video of the altercation posted on Facebook showed two of the men in what appeared to be a fist fight.

Others around them also threw crockery and hit each other with tables and chairs from the coffee shop.

Police established the identities of the suspects through ground enquiries and follow-up investigations and arrested them on the same day.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that two groups of patrons had a prior dispute while at the coffee shop,” authorities said.

Investigations are ongoing.

If found guilty of affray, they could be jailed for up to one year, fined up to S$5,000, or both.

