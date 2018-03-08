Five men arrested for rioting at Orchard Towers

SINGAPORE: Five men aged between 27 and 63 were arrested for rioting at Orchard Towers on Wednesday (Mar 7), the police said on Thursday.

At about 8am on Wednesday, the police were alerted to an incident where five men were assaulting another man at the shopping centre’s taxi stand. Preliminary investigations found that the five suspects had also attacked another three men who tried to stop the assault.

The police arrested the five men and found a kitchen knife on one of them.

Four of the suspects will be charged in court on Friday with rioting. One of them will face an additional charge of possession of an offensive weapon.

If convicted of rioting, the men could be jailed up to seven years and caned. If convicted of the possession of an offensive weapon, the fourth suspect faces up to three years’ jail and a minimum of six strokes of the cane.

Investigations against the fifth suspect are ongoing, the police said.

