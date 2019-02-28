5 men arrested for rioting at Woodlands coffee shop

SINGAPORE: Five men have been arrested for their suspected involvement in a case of rioting at a coffee shop in Woodlands last weekend, police said in a news release on Thursday (Feb 28).

The authorities said they received reports on Saturday at about 9.45pm of a group of people fighting at the eatery located at Block 167 Woodlands Street 11.



The group had fled the scene before police arrived, but officers found a victim, a 47-year-old man, conscious at the scene.

He refused to be taken to hospital, police said.

A video circulating on social media showed a man in a long-sleeved shirt shouting at a group sitting across him at what appeared to be the ST11 Coffee House near Marsiling MRT station.

Another video showed the man being attacked as another tried to break up the fight, only to get hit by a glass mug. One attacker then hit the victim on the head with a plastic chair.

The suspects, aged between 24 and 55, were arrested on Wednesday and Thursday by officers from the Woodlands Police Division.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Anyone found guilty of rioting may be jailed up to seven years and caned.