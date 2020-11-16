5 men arrested for rioting after 61-year-old found unconscious at North Bridge Road

SINGAPORE: Five men were arrested on Monday (Nov 16) for rioting after a 61-year-old man was found unconscious at a void deck, the police said in a news release.

The police were alerted at about 9.50am on Sunday after the 61-year-old was found unconscious and bleeding at the void deck of Block 9, North Bridge Road. He was taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

Officers from Central Police Division established the identities of the five men, aged between 21 and 41 years old, and arrested them on Monday.



"Preliminary investigations revealed that the victim is known to one of the men and they had purportedly attacked the victim due to a dispute," the police said.

The five men will be charged in court on Tuesday.

Anyone found guilty of rioting could be jailed for up to seven years and caned.



