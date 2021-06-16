5 COVID-19 cases detected so far in voluntary testing of visitors to 115 and 116 Bukit Merah View

SINGAPORE: Five visitors to 115 and 116 Bukit Merah View have tested positive for COVID-19 so far in voluntary testing operations, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) on Wednesday (Jun 16).



This was out of the 3,387 visitors who had stepped forward to be tested.

A total of 2,365 people tested negative and 1,017 were still awaiting results.



MOH announced on Jun 13 that it would extend free COVID-19 testing to members of the public who had visited the shops at 115 and 116 Bukit Merah View between May 25 and Jun 12.



This was after 115 Bukit Merah View Market & Food Centre was declared a COVID-19 cluster.

In its update on Wednesday, MOH also said that it has completed mandatory PCR testing for owners, tenants and staff of shops and commercial units at 116 Bukit Merah View.

A total of 144 people were tested and all the results were negative.

Testing operations were conducted at the tented pavilion located at 125A Bukit Merah View.



Staff who had been working at 115 Bukit Merah View from May 25 would also be tested.



A total of 239 staff and tenants who had been working at 115 Bukit Merah View Market & Food Centre from May 25 had been on quarantine since Jun 12. So far, 14 have tested positive for COVID-19 infection.



TESTING FOR ION ORCHARD STAFF AND VISITORS

Mandatory PCR testing at ION Orchard was also completed on Tuesday.

As of noon on Wednesday, 3,464 staff and visitors of ION Orchard had been tested and all were found to be negative for COVID-19 infection, said MOH.

MOH also said that a total of 11,395 visitors to ION Orchard had voluntarily stepped forward for testing. One person tested positive and 10,248 tested negative. Another 1,146 test results were pending, said MOH.

ION Orchard reopened on Wednesday after a period of closure due to the COVID-19 cases linked to it.



Singapore reported 19 new community COVID-19 infections on Wednesday. Thirteen of the community cases were linked to the 115 Bukit Merah View Market & Food Centre cluster.



