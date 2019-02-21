Five suspected drug offenders nabbed in CNB operation, almost 1kg of heroin seized

SINGAPORE: Five suspected drug offenders were arrested on Wednesday (Feb 20) in a pre-dawn operation conducted by the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB), it said in a press release on Thursday.

CNB said its officers were deployed to the vicinity of Jalan Bukit Ho Swee on Wednesday to observe two suspected drug offenders.

The first suspect, a 61-year-old Singaporean man, was first spotted meeting up with the second suspect, a 28-year-old Malaysian man, around Tiong Bahru Plaza.

The two parted, but were seen meeting up near Block 41 Jalan Bukit Ho Swee a while later, said CNB. The Malaysian suspect later left on his motorcycle, while the Singaporean returned to his hideout nearby.

The Malaysian was later arrested at the Woodlands Checkpoint, as he was leaving Singapore. Cash of S$5,200 was recovered from him.

Cash recovered from the Malaysian suspect (left), and heroin found hidden inside a black haversack outside a unit raided by CNB officers. (Photos: Central Narcotics Bureau)

CNB officers also raided the Singaporean suspect’s hideout at the same time, where 500g of heroin and S$2,900 in cash were recovered. More heroin, 466g, was found hidden inside a black haversack left hanging outside the unit.



Investigations led officers to another suspect, a 57-year-old Singaporean male, believed to be linked to the first.

Officers who raided his hideout near Indus Road found a small amount of heroin and Ice. The man was arrested together with a 53-year-old Singaporean male who was also in the hideout.

A 47-year-old Singaporean male suspected of being a drug abuser was also arrested outside the unit.

CNB said investigations into the drug activities of all suspects are ongoing.

The amount of heroin recovered from the operations is enough to feed the addiction of about 464 abusers for a week, it added.