Flash flood, fallen trees as storms hit northern Singapore

SINGAPORE: Heavy rain fell across Singapore on Tuesday (Jan 30) afternoon, leading to a flash flood at Seletar North Link. Fallen trees were also reported in various parts of northern Singapore.

Crazy storm and stuck in traffic on the way from #Yishun to #YioChuKang this aft. Hail, 20+ trees over the road, thick traffic, snapped road barriers, bent signage. Our taxi driver said he’s never seen anything like it....and he’s been around awhile! #singapore #storm #weather pic.twitter.com/62s7T2BLgG — The Snapped Fork (@thesnappedfork) January 30, 2018

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) tweeted at 5.10pm that the Yio Chu Kang Road exit on the TPE was closed due to an "obstacle", which Channel NewsAsia understands was a fallen tree.



PUB said in a tweet at about 5.30pm that both lanes on the Seletar Road were closed due to a flash flood and urged motorists to avoid the area. About 15 minutes later, it tweeted that the flood had subsided and traffic was able to pass.



Flash flood at Seletar North Link subsided. Traffic passable. Issued 17:45hours. #sgflood pic.twitter.com/JvuWNU81m5 — PUB (@PUBsingapore) January 30, 2018

A collapsed tree along Seletar West Link. (Photo: Telegram/SG Road Blocks/Traffic News)

A tree fell on the Tampines Expressway on Tuesday (Jan 30). (Photo: Twitter / The Snapped Fork)

Twitter user Sara Thompson said she was travelling from Yishun to Yio Chu Kang when she saw "20-plus trees over the road", "snapped barriers", "bent signage" and even hailstones.



Photos on social media showed fallen trees and branches in Ang Mo Kio and Yishun, including a tree that had been uprooted and fell on a railing near Yishun Secondary School.



