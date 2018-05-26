Flash flood near Orchard Road, cars partially submerged
SINGAPORE: A flash flood occurred at Kramat Lane, near Orchard Road and Somerset Road, on Saturday (May 26), said national water agency PUB on Twitter.
Pictures circulating online showed vehicles with their wheels submerged in murky waters along Kramat Lane.
PUB announced on Twitter at 3.45pm that the flash flood had affected both lanes on Kramat Lane, and advised people to avoid the area.
In an update at about 4pm, PUB said that the flood had subsided and that traffic was "passable".
PUB had also announced earlier on Saturday that heavy rain was to be expected between 3.25pm and 4pm over the southern and western parts of Singapore.