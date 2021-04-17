Heavy rain causes flash floods in some parts of Singapore

SINGAPORE: Flash floods have been reported in some parts of Singapore, including Bukit Timah, Jurong and Ulu Pandan, amid heavy rain across the island on Saturday afternoon (Apr 17).

National water agency PUB took to social media to warn of the risk of flash floods.

Advertisement

Advertisement

At about 1.20pm, it said in a tweet that there is a high flood risk at Ulu Pandan Canal near Pine Grove, with the water level at 100 per cent.

About half an hour later, PUB tweeted a similar alert about high flood risk at Sime Darby Centre along Dunearn Road.



A flash flood at Ulu Pandan on Apr 17, 2021. (Photo: Tok Wee Peng)

Photos and videos sent in by CNA readers show slow-moving traffic on flooded roads.



Advertisement

Advertisement

A resident who lives along Jurong East Street 32 said that the area has "never been flooded like this before".

A screengrab of a video of flooding on Jurong East Street 32 on Apr 17, 2021. (Image: CNA reader)

The resident, who did not want to be named, said that the police had cordoned off the area to prevent cars from driving through.



A bus was also seen to be driving through the area "very slowly", he said.

Advertisement

Varun Arora, who lives in Bukit Timah opposite King Albert Park MRT station, told CNA on Saturday that while he has seen flooding in the area previously, it has never been so bad.



A screengrab of a video of flooding along Bukit Timah opposite King Albert Park MRT station on Apr 17, 2021. (Image: Varun Arora)

A tennis court near Mr Arora's residence was also seen to be flooded.

A flooded tennis court in Maplewoods Condominimium in Bukit Timah on Apr 17, 2021. (Photo: Varun Arora)

In a Facebook post at about 12pm on Saturday, PUB said that the rain had caused water levels in drains and canals to reach 90 per cent in several areas.

PUB advised members of the public to avoid the following areas:

• Craig Road / Duxton Road

• Tanjong Pagar Road / Craig Road

• Commonwealth Lane / Commonwealth Drive

• Commonwealth Lane (CERTIS)

• Exeter Road / Somerset Road

• Indus Road / Ganges Ave

• Sime Darby Centre

• Dunearn Road / Hillcrest Road

• Jurong East St 32 (Blk 311)

• Dunearn Road (Tan Kah Kee DT Stop Log B)

• Bukit Timah Canal (Leng Kwang Baptist Church)

• Sg Pandan Kechil (NUS)

• Ulu Pandan Canal (Pine Grove)1

• Neo Pee Teck Lane / Pasir Panjang

• Sg Pandan Kechil (AYE)

• West Coast Rd (Blk 409)

• Gul Circle

• Tuas Rd End OD

• Wan Lee Road / Enterprise Road

• Sg Pandan (Toh Guan East)

• Jalan Boonlay (Bus stop B21339)

• International Road / Second Chin Bee Bee Road

• Jurong Town Hall Rd / West Coast Road

• Tanjong Penjuru / Penjuru Road

• Rose Lane (Lamp post 11F)

A flash flood at Ulu Pandan on Apr 17, 2021. (Photo: Tok Wee Peng)

The Meteorological Service Singapore said on Twitter at 2.47pm on Saturday that moderate to heavy thundery showers with gusty wind are expected to continue over many areas of Singapore until about 4pm.

In its fortnightly weather outlook issued on Friday, the Met Service said that more thundery showers can be expected between the pre-dawn hours and morning in the week to come.

April's rainfall is forecast to be above average over most parts of Singapore.