Flash floods in eastern parts of Singapore after heavy downpour

SINGAPORE: A heavy downpour on Monday morning (Jan 8) caused flash floods in several parts of eastern Singapore.

In a series of tweets from 9.20am, national water agency PUB warned of flash floods at Jalan Nipah, at the junctions of Sims Avenue and Eunos Road 8 as well as Tanjong Katong Road.

PUB also issued flash flood warnings for Arumugam Road, the junction of Bedok Road and Upper Changi Road East, the junction of Upper Changi Road and Bedok North Avenue 4 and the junction of Tampines Avenue 12.

Flash floods at junction of Tampines Ave 12. Traffic passable. Issued 09:50 hours. #sgflood — PUB (@PUBsingapore) January 8, 2018

Flash floods at junction of Upper Changi Road/Bedok North Ave 4. Traffic passable. Issued 09:40 hours. #sgflood — PUB (@PUBsingapore) January 8, 2018

A video submitted by a Channel NewsAsia reader also showed floods near Paya Lebar Square where a car could be seen partially submerged.





Traffic along Paya Lebar affected by ponding and flash floods on Monday (Jan 8) morning after heavy rain. (Photo: Thomas Tan)

Advertisement

Advertisement

People wading in knee-deep water at Bedok North Avenue 4. (Photo: Melvin Lau)

Many also shared on social media photos and videos of flooding at several areas in Singapore.

Part-time Uber driver Melvin Lau said he was driving along Bedok North Avenue 4 at around 9am when he encountered flash floods.

"My car was almost stuck in the waters. I had to engage the first gear and slowly move out," he told Channel NewsAsia.

One Channel NewsAsia reader who was heading to work in a Grab Hitch also encountered high water levels at the Certis Cisco building in Paya Lebar. "The driver was sending a lady passenger with me to Certis Cisco, but found the drop-off point to be unsuitable due to the flash flood, so the next best thing he did was to go up the Certis Cisco car park," she said.



In a Facebook post at around 11.30am, PUB said that the flash floods caused by "intense rain" in several locations in eastern Singapore had subsided at around 10.30am.

PUB said the flash floods lasted from 20 minutes to one hour.

It added that it had activated operations teams to the flooded locations to investigate and render assistance where possible.



