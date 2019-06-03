Flash floods reported in parts of Singapore after heavy rain

SINGAPORE: Flash floods were reported in various parts of Singapore after heavy rain on Monday (Jun 3), with some vehicles getting stuck in high water.



Pictures and videos posted on social media show cars struggling to get through the floods and traffic backing up on several roads.

The National Environment Agency (NEA) warned on Monday afternoon of heavy thundery showers over many areas of Singapore between 1.30pm and 2.30pm.

"PUB says flash floods may occur in the event of heavy rain," it added.



Heavy rain warning: Moderate to heavy thundery showers are expected over many areas of Singapore between 1:30pm and 2:30pm. PUB says flash floods may occur in the event of heavy rain. https://t.co/0BsrrKFkLa — NEA (@NEAsg) June 3, 2019

At least three cars were stuck in flood water on a slip road towards Benjamin Sheares Bridge from Ophir Road at around 2.15pm.

"I was on the opposite side when I saw the cars stuck (in the water). I parked my car at the side, brought out my umbrella and tried to help them," said Mr Aedel Who.



Flash floods occurred near Benjamin Sheares Bridge around 2pm. (Screengrab: Aedel Who)

Police officers were at the scene to help drivers, with a traffic jam forming as vehicles struggled to cross the submerged road.



Flash floods at Craig Road. 2 out of 2 lanes affected. Avoid entering the area. Issued 13:22 hours. #sgflood — PUB (@PUBsingapore) June 3, 2019

Flash floods at Commonwealth Lane. 2 out of 2 lanes affected. Avoid entering the area. Issued 13:22 hours. #sgflood — PUB (@PUBsingapore) June 3, 2019

Heavy rain also inundated a construction site in the one-north business park area.



Flash flood hits a construction site in one-north. (Photo: Kevin Kwang)

The Singapore Meteorological Services said last Friday that rainfall in the first half of June will likely be "above-normal over most parts of Singapore".

Thundery showers can be expected mostly in the late morning and early afternoon on six to eight days, it added.

Passing Sumatra squalls could also bring thundery showers and occasional gusty winds in the morning over two to three days.



