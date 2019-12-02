Flash floods in Jurong East, Choa Chu Kang after 'intense rain': PUB

SINGAPORE: Flash floods were reported in Jurong East and Choa Chu Kang after a heavy downpour on Monday (Dec 2), rendering traffic impassable at some locations.

Videos posted on social media show cars driving through murky brown water.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In one video, commuters at a bus stop were seen waiting in ankle-deep water. To the left of the bus stop, a garbage bin bobbed up and down as a car drove past.

The National Environment Agency (NEA) warned on Monday afternoon of moderate to heavy thundery showers over many areas of Singapore between 3.15pm and 4.15pm.

"PUB says flash floods may occur in the event of heavy rain," it added.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It later extended its heavy rain warning to 5.30pm.

Heavy rain warning - Moderate to heavy thundery showers with gusty wind are expected to continue over many areas of Singapore between 3.55pm and 5.30pm. PUB says flash floods may occur in the event of heavy rain. — NEA (@NEAsg) December 2, 2019

Water agency PUB said in a statement on Facebook in the evening that there were flash floods at Jurong East Street 32 and Choa Chu Kang Ave 1 due to "intense rain" at about 3.20pm.

Traffic was not passable at both locations for about 20 minutes because of the floods, which subsided at about 3.45pm, it added.

"The heaviest rainfall of about 93mm was recorded over one hour in the western part of Singapore. This is about a third of the projected average rainfall of 318.6mm for the month of December," said PUB.

Singapore is currently experiencing the northeast monsoon period, with more wet weather expected this month.

The Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS) said in an advisory on Friday that the monsoon surge is expected to last from two to four days during the first half of the month, with periods of moderate to heavy showers.

Most parts of Singapore can expect above-normal rainfall in the first half of December, it said.

"We urge the public to exercise caution and avoid stepping into or driving into flooded areas. They should stay tuned to radio broadcasts and check PUB's Facebook or Twitter pages for flood updates," said PUB.