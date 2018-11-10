Flash floods hit Bukit Batok, Choa Chu Kang

SINGAPORE: Flash floods hit parts of Singapore including Bukit Batok and Choa Chu Kang on Saturday evening (Nov 10) due to intense rain.

The floods were reported along Choa Chu Kang Way up to Choa Chu Kang Avenue 1, as well as near Bukit Batok Driving Centre and a petrol station located along Bukit Batok West Avenue 5, according to the Public Utilities Board (PUB).

Advertisement

"Several places in Singapore experienced intense rain this evening. About 100mm of rain was recorded over about 1.5 hours from 4.40pm to 6pm at Bukit Panjang," said PUB. "This is about 40 per cent of the average monthly rainfall in November."



PUB officers were at the flood sites to "investigate and render assistance", said the national water agency.

NEA: Heavy rain expected over southern, western and central of SG from 17:15 hours to 18:15 hours. Issued 17:12 hours. #sgflood — PUB (@PUBsingapore) November 10, 2018

It added: "Inter-monsoon conditions have set in over Singapore and the surrounding region since late October 2018, and are expected to persist into mid-November 2018."

Advertisement

Advertisement

Photos circulating on social media showed roads filled with muddy water. In one of the photos, a woman could be seen standing along Choa Chu Kang Avenue 1 with the water level almost up to her knees.



Earlier this month the Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS) forecast more wet weather in the first half of November with moderate to heavy thunderstorms.

These are mainly expected in the afternoon and may extend into the evening on a few days, said MSS. Frequent lightning activity can also be expected, it added.







