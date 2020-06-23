Flash floods reported in parts of Singapore after heavy rain

SINGAPORE: Flash floods were reported in parts of Singapore on Tuesday (Jun 23) after heavy rain in the morning.



At around 6.30am, the National Environment Agency (NEA) warned that moderate to heavy showers were expected over many parts of Singapore.

"PUB says flash floods may occur in the event of heavy rain," it added on Twitter.



In an update at around 11am, NEA said thundery showers were expected to continue over many areas of Singapore until noon.

Heavy rain warning - Moderate to heavy thundery showers with gusty wind are expected to continue over many areas of Singapore between 11.00am and 12.00pm. PUB says flash floods may occur in the event of heavy rain. — NEA (@NEAsg) June 23, 2020

Pictures and videos sent in by CNA readers showed vehicles driving through flooded streets or people wading in knee-deep flood waters.



At Upper Changi Road, near Changi fire station, an ambulance and a lorry were seen driving through the floods.



An ambulance is seen stuck in flood water near Changi fire station on Jun 23 morning. (Photo: Nicholas Ong)

Floods were also reported at several areas in Bedok, including near Bedok canal, which was seen overflowing with water.

CNA readers also reported flash floods along Jurong Town Hall Road, as well as along Bukit Timah Road, near King Albert Park MRT station.

Flash floods along Jurong Town Hall Road. (Photo: CNA reader)

Flash floods near Jurong Town Hall Road. (Photo: CNA reader)

National water agency PUB said at 9am that the water level at Bedok canal was at 100 per cent, and that there was a "high flood risk".

Bedok Canal(Upper Changi Rd East):Water level at 100%. High Flood Risk..08:41:41 #SGFlood — PUB (@PUBsingapore) June 23, 2020

