Food Bank vending machine launched in Choa Chu Kang for needy residents

SINGAPORE: A food bank vending machine stocked with items such as canned food and bento meals has been launched at Choa Chu Kang for needy residents.

A total of S$10,000 in food credits will be given each month to 200 residents, who will be given cards to use on the vending machine, said the South West Community Development Council (CDC) in a media release on Friday (Dec 18).

Located at Block 813A, Choa Chu Kang Avenue 7, the aim of the initiative is to help "ease the difficulties faced by less fortunate residents with the provision of free food", and allow "senior citizens with mobility issues get access to food and hot meals more conveniently", said the release.

"On a monthly basis, 200 vulnerable residents will be provided with cards containing S$50 credits each that they can tap on the machine to receive dry food items such as canned food and rice, and bento meals which can be heated up in the microwave provided," the South West CDC said.

Launch of the food bank vending machine at Block 813A, Choa Chu Kang Avenue 7, on Dec 12, 2020. (Photo: South West Community Development Council)

The food bank vending machine was launched on Dec 12 by Ms Low Yen Ling, Mayor of South West District, along with Mr Don Wee, who is Adviser to Chua Chua Kang GRC Grassroots Organisations (Brickland).

The initiative is to run until Dec 31, 2021.

The programme is supported by the The Food Bank Singapore, Fei Yue Family Service Centre @ Chua Chu Kang, Mendaki @ Choa Chu Kang, Keat Hong Axis Colours RC, Brickland Citizens Consultative Committee (CCC) and Community Development & Welfare Fund.

Ms Low described the initiative as an "excellent example of healthy collaborations across the 3P (People, Private and Public) sectors".

“Despite the challenges posed by COVID-19, we are seeing unified efforts by organisations and individuals from all fronts coming together to help the vulnerable.

"We look forward to more of such partnerships that strengthen our community resilience," Ms Low said.