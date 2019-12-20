Food delivery rider killed in accident with lorry in Woodlands

SINGAPORE: A 42-year-old GrabFood delivery rider died in an accident involving a lorry on Friday (Dec 20).

Police said they were alerted to the accident along Gambas Avenue towards Woodlands Avenue 8 at 11.50am.

The rider was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics from the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF).

Responding to CNA queries, Grab said that it would be providing support and assistance to the family of the victim.



"We are deeply saddened to learn about the accident and are reaching out to the family to offer our support and assistance.

"As investigations are ongoing, we are unable to provide further comment," said a spokesperson.

Videos and photos circulating online show a lorry with the logo of waste management company 800 Super.



CNA has contacted 800 Super for its response.

Police investigations are ongoing.