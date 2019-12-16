Approved: More than 90% of applications from food delivery riders for trade-in grant

SINGAPORE: The Land Transport Authority (LTA) has approved more than 90 per cent of applications from food delivery riders wishing to trade in their e-scooters.

Since the S$7 million e-scooter Trade-in Grant (eTG) scheme took effect last month, LTA has received more than 3,000 applications from riders across the three main food delivery companies - Deliveroo, Foodpanda and GrabFood, it said in a Facebook update on Monday (Dec 16).

Of those, it has approved about 93 per cent, or more than 2,800 applications.

The grant - funded equally by the Government and the three main food delivery companies in Singapore - is part of a transition assistance package aimed at helping affected food delivery riders to switch to bicycles, power-assisted bicycles or personal mobility aids.

The initiative came after the Government banned the use of e-scooters on footpaths, sparking those who rely on such devices to make a living to gather at Meet-the-People sessions across Singapore to speak to Members of Parliament.

Announced on Nov 8, each rider can receive up to S$1,000 if they trade their e-scooter in for an e-bike or up to S$600 for a bicycle. Those eligible for personal mobility aids such as motorised wheelchairs can get up to S$1,000 as well.

The deadline for applying for the grant is on Dec 31.

From Jan 1, 2020, those caught riding an e-scooter on footpaths will be liable for a fine up to S$2,000 and/or jail up to three months.