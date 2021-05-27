Food deliveryman jailed for assaulting security guard over motorcycle parking

SINGAPORE: A food deliveryman who was dropping orders off at a condominium assaulted a security guard who told him he had not parked his motorcycle properly.

Muhammad Nerrohman Abu Bakar, 27, was jailed for a week on Thursday (May 27) after pleading guilty to one count of voluntarily causing hurt.

The court heard that Nerrohman received two food delivery orders on the night of Dec 13 last year that were to be sent to The Waterina condo in Geylang.

He collected the two orders and rode a rental motorcycle to the condo. When he arrived there, he was told to park his vehicle at basement 2 of the car park according to the condominium's management rules.

However, as he was in a rush and had spent some time trying to locate the delivery block, he wound up parking along a lift lobby entrance at basement 1 instead.

The victim, a 44-year-old security officer at the condo, saw from the closed-circuit television footage that Nerrohman had parked his motorcycle improperly.

He went to the basement intending to tell Nerrohman to park his vehicle properly, but Nerrohman had headed up with his deliveries by then.

The security guard waited for Nerrohman to return. He then told Nerrohman that he had not parked his motorcycle properly.

Nerrohman was unhappy and the pair began quarrelling. They were at a distance from each other when Nerrohman walked towards the victim and began punching his body and head and kicking him.

The victim did not retaliate physically and tried to fend off the assault, which lasted about seven seconds and was caught on CCTV.

Nerrohman left the condo after this and the victim called the police. He sought medical attention the next day and was noted to have suffered neck strain and bruises to his wrist and thigh.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Melina Chew asked for a short jail term, leaving the exact duration to the court. She said the attack was entirely unprovoked when the victim was merely performing his duties.

Nerrohman's reaction was "wholly disproportionate and uncalled for", she said.

Nerrohman, who was unrepresented, claimed the security guard had pointed at the CCTV camera and told Nerrohman to "come and beat me".

He said that the guard had shouted at him and talked "very rudely" and started the argument.

The prosecutor said the verbal provocation as stated by Nerrohman was not borne out by investigations, but accepted there was a dispute.

The judge told Nerrohman that he was trying to justify his actions when there is "no justification at all".

For voluntarily causing hurt, he could have been jailed up to two years, fined up to S$5,000, or both.