10 F&B outlets fined, some ordered to suspend dine-in services after breaching COVID-19 safe distancing measures

SINGAPORE: Ten food and beverage outlets have been fined for breaching safe distancing requirements intended to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) said on Thursday (Aug 27).



"As part of safe distancing checks, infringements were found at several locations over the past weekend," said URA.



Several F&B outlets at China Square and Prinsep Street were found to have been "repeatedly breaching" the safe distancing regulations, said the authority.

These breaches include accepting reservations for more than five people, inter-mingling of large groups across tables, failure to observe the minimum 1m distance between tables and allowing alcohol consumption on premises after 10.30pm.



Of the 10 outlets, three outlets - Der Biergarten at Prinsep Street, The Mask at Circular Road and Zui Yu Xuan Teochew Cuisine at Amoy Street - were required to suspend dine-in activities for 10 days, from Aug 28 to Sep 6. Der Biergarten was also fined a higher amount of S$2,000 for being a repeat offender, said URA.

Another two F&B outlets at China Square, the Folks Collective and Botan, were required to suspend all alcohol sales for 10 days, from Aug 28 to Sep 6.

The remaining five outlets are Place 2 R.E.A.D, Stage, Kanpai 2.0, Srisun Express and SOS Salad.

"We urge all F&B outlets to play their part in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic and keep their staff and customers safe during this period," URA said.

Under safe distancing regulations, F&B outlets should neither accept reservations for more than five customers a table, nor accept multi-table bookings for large gatherings.

Operators should "actively intervene" if they see customers from different tables under separate bookings "inter-mingling", and consider seating the groups away from each other.

"Such actions are necessary to protect other customers, their staff and the community at large," said the authority.

"Together, we must continue to stay vigilant, be socially responsible, and play our part in the fight against COVID-19."

