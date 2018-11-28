Children, teachers fall ill after food poisoning incident at camp, caterer under investigation

SINGAPORE: FoodTalks Caterer and Manufacturer is under investigation after children and teachers at a kids' camp fell ill after eating food prepared by the caterer on Monday (Nov 26).



The camp was held by Learning Horizon, a subsidiary of global childcare chain Busy Bees.



Advertisement

In a joint statement on Tuesday, the Ministry of Health, National Environment Agency (NEA) and Agri-Food and Veterinary Authority of Singapore said they were investigating an outbreak of gastroenteritis "traced to the consumption of food" prepared by FoodTalks.

As of Tuesday, 131 people were reported to have developed symptoms of gastroenteritis, said the authorities, adding that none of them were hospitalised.

Authorities said they conducted a joint inspection of the caterer's premises in Bedok. As part of the investigations, food handlers were sent for stool screening. Food and environmental samples were taken for testing.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The camp was immediately suspended after the food safety incident, said Busy Bees Singapore in a media statement on Tuesday.

"We are aware of a food safety incident affecting some of our K2 children and teachers, who felt unwell after consuming food prepared by an external caterer at a camp yesterday," said Busy Bees director of operations and curriculum Ronald Kwong.

"Upon learning of this, we immediately suspended the camp and reported the incident to the Ministry of Health, NEA and ECDA (Early Childhood Development Agency), with whom we will continue to cooperate with to determine the cause."

Mr Kwong added that all those affected received medical attention and no one had to be admitted to hospital.

Busy Bees is also in touch with parents "to provide any support they need", he said.



This is the third reported case of mass food poisoning in recent weeks.

On Saturday, the catering arm of restaurant group TungLok had its licence at Max Atria @ Singapore Expo suspended, after 190 people fell ill with symptoms of gastroenteritis.



Two weeks ago, a SATS officer who fell ill after consuming food from restaurant chain Spize died. He was among 81 people who fell sick after eating food supplied by Spize's River Valley outlet.