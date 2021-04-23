Authorities investigate food poisoning case involving 151 people at International French School

SINGAPORE: A total of 151 students and staff members at the International French School have fallen ill with food poisoning.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) and the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) said they are investigating the incident after 151 people reported symptoms of gastroenteritis as of noon on Friday (Apr 23).

"None of them has been hospitalised," said the authorities.



"MOH and SFA are monitoring the situation closely. Investigations are ongoing."



The school, located at Ang Mo Kio Avenue 3, takes in students aged 2 to 18.



According to the school's website, catering services are provided by Chartwells, part of Compass Group Singapore.

CNA has asked the International French School for more information about the incident.