Police investigating case of 'harassment' involving foodpanda delivery orders at Joo Seng

SINGAPORE: The police are investigating a case of "intentional harassment" involving foodpanda delivery orders that were sent to a Housing Board flat in Joo Seng, after a resident posted photos about "prank orders".

The police said they were alerted to the incident at Block 7 Upper Aljunied Lane on Friday (Feb 19) at about 7.30pm.

Photos posted on Facebook on Friday night showed several foodpanda delivery riders, wearing the company's pink shirt, gathered at the foot of a housing block.

Police officers can also be seen in the photos, which were posted by a user who said she is a resident of the estate.



Police are investigating a case of intentional harassment involving Foodpanda delivery orders at Upper Aljunied Lane on Feb 19, 2021. (Photo: Facebook/Nur'aqilah AZ)

The resident wrote that 12 riders were gathered at the block, with "more coming".

"Prank orders according to one of them," she wrote.

Foodpanda is looking into the matter, a spokesperson for the company told CNA on Saturday.

When asked about whether they were prank orders and if any payment was made for the orders, foodpanda said: "The cash on delivery option is offered for users who may not have access to cashless payment options so as to offer an inclusive service to our customers.

"We appeal for the responsible use of food delivery services and cash on delivery option in consideration of food delivery riders who are working hard round the clock to deliver hot food to our homes."



In April last year, SPF issued an advisory saying that unlicensed moneylenders have increasingly been making use of food delivery services to harass debtors.

"The unlicensed moneylenders would order large quantities of food or make multiple orders on the same day, and arrange for the food to be delivered to the debtors' homes, often late at night," police said.

Food was sometimes delivered to debtors' relatives. The food delivery rider would then request payment from the debtors or recipients of the orders, said SPF.



"Those who deliberately cause annoyance and disruption to public sense of safety, peace and security will be arrested and dealt with severely in accordance with the law," the police said then.

