Teen arrested for allegedly cheating Foodpanda of more than S$14,000 in false refund claims

SINGAPORE: A teenager has been arrested on suspicion of cheating food delivery company Foodpanda of more than S$14,000 in false refund claims, the police said on Monday (Aug 24).



"On Aug 21, the police received a report from the delivery company that was deceived into believing that their riders had failed to deliver a customer’s delivery orders," the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said in a news release.

The company approved the fraudulent refund claims, the police added. Officers from Jurong Police Division arrested the teenager on Monday after establishing his identity.

"Preliminary investigations revealed that he had made S$14,000 worth of fraudulent refund claims on his delivery orders which included cooked food, groceries and liquor," the police said.



The teenager will be charged on Tuesday with cheating. If found guilty, he could be fined and jailed for up to 10 years.

"The police take a serious view against any person who may be involved in fraud activities and the perpetrators will be dealt with in accordance with the law," said SPF.

