‘Foolish’ to think old ways of education planning will remain effective: Ong Ye Kung

SINGAPORE: Education systems here must be able to recognise the diversity of strengths and talents among the young to help them pursue their passions, and it would be “foolish to think that the old way of planning for education” will remain effective.

Education Minister (Higher Education and Skills) Ong Ye Kung made these points at the APAIE

education conference at the Marina Bay Sands Convention Centre on Monday (Mar 26).

Mr Ong reasoned that technology has opened up tremendous career opportunities for individuals, who in turn make their education choices based on their aspirations.

In such a system, the goal post has shifted from teaching a student enough so that they can graduate, to helping them learn such that they never really graduate, he added.

Mr Ong said this is a dilemma Singapore faces as the current education system is closely aligned with national, social and economic priorities.

He said: "In this evolving system, governments continue to have a duty to decipher what's happening in the world and signal to parents and students the promising areas to pursue. We must recognise that it's very frustrating for a young person to graduate with a degree or diploma that has no demand in the market.

"At the same time, the education system must get to know the individual better. If we can help every one of us discover our interests and aspirations, uncover innate talents and abilities and match them to demand - that will become an enduring strength for the collective and for Singapore."

Mr Ong added that as the country rides a new wave of industrialisation, there are several ways that Singapore's education system needs to evolve.

For one, the education system needs to examine more carefully the pathways that are more suitable for different groups of students to help them achieve these good outcomes.

And it also has to focus on achieving and measuring learning outcomes and avoid over-emphasising the importance of academic grades.

"Today, we don’t even know what jobs of the future will look like. Industries are creating new job titles, and new ways of organising work. It would be foolish to think that the old way of planning for education will continue to be effective.

"We must now foster human ingenuity and resilience so that our children can thrive in a future we cannot yet fully discern," the minister said.

The APAIE 2018 conference explores trends in international education and offers a platform to discuss the preparation of students for employment.

