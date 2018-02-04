Football legend Majid Ariff dies at 80

SINGAPORE: One of Singapore's most talented footballers, Majid Ariff died on Sunday (Feb 4) at the age of 80.

In a Facebook post shared among friends and relatives, his daughter, Watty Majid, said the former national player passed away at 2.45am and that his body will be transported from her home in Tampines to Choa Chu Kang cemetery for the burial on Sunday afternoon.



In a tribute to the late football legend on Facebook, Member of Parliament for Sembawang GRC Amrin Amin, described him as "the finest striker of his generation".

The MP said he visited Mr Majid's family this morning and spoke to his daughter who was also his former colleague.

He noted that Mr Majid was the only Singaporean footballer to have played for the Asian All-Stars in 1966, was an inspiration to budding footballers, including Fandi Ahmad.





Advertisement

Advertisement

PAP Tampines Changkat also conveyed it's "deepest condolences" to his family on Facebook.

"The finest striker of his generation, Majid Ariff is considered one of the most talented footballers Singapore has ever produced. He was very passionate about the sport and was more than willing to share his passion and skills with the younger generation. His legacy will always be remembered," the post said.



