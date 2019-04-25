Football: Seven players banned for life over match manipulation

ZURICH: Seven current and former players from various countries have been banned for life for their involvement in a match manipulation following an investigation lasting several years, football's governing body FIFA said on Wednesday (Apr 24).

FIFA said the investigation centred around matches which convicted Singapore-based match fixer Wilson Raj Perumal attempted to manipulate for betting purposes.

FIFA named the players as Karlon Murray and Keyeno Thomas from Trinidad, Ibrahim Kargbo (Sierra Leone), Hellings Mwakasungula (Malawi), Seidath Tchomogo (Benin), Leonel Duarte (Cuba) and Mohammad Salim Israfeel Kohistani (Afghanistan).

In addition, a Kenyan player George Owino Audi was given a 10-year ban and Zimbabwean players' agent Kudzanai Shaba was banned for life. FIFA did not give any details on which matches they had attempted to influence.