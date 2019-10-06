Football fans furious after Singtel streaming app goes down during EPL broadcast

SINGAPORE: Singtel’s streaming app CAST was “experiencing difficulties” on Saturday night (Oct 5), causing some football fans to miss some Premier League matches.

“We are aware that some customers may be experiencing difficulties accessing the CAST app,” Singtel said in a Facebook post at around 11.15pm. “Please bear with us as we work on resolving the issue. Thank you for your patience.”



Singtel said in a 12.58am update that issues with the app had been resolved. "We sincerely apologise that your viewing experience was affected and for any inconvenience caused," it added.

Netizens took to social media to express their disappointment after the app went down at around 10pm.

@SingtelSupport @Singtel Cast app is down, can't stream anything on both the app or the website. please do something about quickly. a lot of us subscribe just to watch football during the weekend.... — Weiliang (@egomy) October 5, 2019





What’s wrong @Singtel @SingtelSupport ? Is your CAST system down? Many people (including myself) are complaining about this lapse of service that you are providing to us all. — MlyWlds89 (@gameboys89) October 5, 2019





Some unhappy football fans called for compensation and refunds.



Just paid $50 for CAST SportsPlus to watch a game and nothing works. By the time it's fixed, the game is over. Please refund me and cancel my subscription. — Constant Tong (@ConstantTong) October 5, 2019

"I've paid for your Cast $50 and very disappointed that it's down for almost an hour and we're missing out on the live match for liverpool. This is NOT acceptable. You took such a long time to update us. A compensation is in order!!" wrote one Facebook user.



"While you are working to resolve the issue, the match had just ended. We seek compensation for the matches that were missed during this downtime," said another user on Facebook.



The app offers offers live Premier League matches at either S$19.90 for a 7-day pass or S$49.90 for a monthly contract.

