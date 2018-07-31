Couples left stranded after wedding caterer For You Wedding shuts

SINGAPORE: At least six couples have been left stranded after their wedding caterer abruptly cancelled their packages and became uncontactable.

The couples had paid monthly instalments for their wedding packages with For You Wedding amounting to about S$108,000 in total, the Consumers Association of Singapore (CASE) said on Tuesday (Jul 31).

The six couples lodged complaints with the consumer watchdog between Jul 22 and 30.

According to the company's Facebook page, it also offers services such as wedding decor, photography and entertainment.

A check on social media by Channel NewsAsia found several complaints against the company, with one customer saying that he could not reach the company after he had paid 80 per cent of the cost of his wedding package.

A few customers also posted negative reviews on For You Wedding's Facebook page saying they were unhappy with the services rendered by the company.

The firm's website also appeared to have been taken down.

According to CASE, the company's registered address is 31 Woodlands Close, #08-33, Woodlands Horizon, Singapore 737855.

CASE said it encourages couples making pre-payments for their wedding packages to purchase wedding insurance that covers business insolvency.

"Consumers should also do their own research on whether the bridal agency has a good track record of delivering their services promptly and effectively," it said. "They should minimise their deposit payment as much as possible and should never make full payment upfront to the company."

