Foreign vehicles with outstanding fines may be denied entry into Singapore

SINGAPORE: Drivers of foreign cars entering Singapore with outstanding fines for traffic, parking or vehicular emissions offences may be denied entry from Apr 1.

The Singapore Police Force announced on Friday (Feb 1) the new measure, which is aimed at strengthening enforcement of motoring offences.

"About 60,000 foreign vehicles enter Singapore daily. The majority of foreign motorists are law abiding," said the agencies.

"However, there are some who break our rules and do not settle their outstanding fines for offences committed."



The agencies supporting the new move include the Housing and Development Board (HDB), National Environment Agency (NEA), Land Transport Authority (LTA), as well as the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA).

"Foreign motorists who enter Singapore must abide by Singapore’s laws and settle any outstanding fines for offences," the statement added.



Flyers have been distributed and billboards put up at land checkpoints to remind foreign motorists to pay their fines.

Traffic police and other government agencies have also been conducting operations at land checkpoints to detect such vehicles, said the release.

"Despite these measures, some foreign motorists continue to disregard their outstanding fines," the agencies added.



To avoid being denied entry into Singapore, motorists are strongly advised to check the AXS website if they have outstanding fines for vehicle-related offences.



Payment for the fines can be made through: