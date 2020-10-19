Worker dies after being electrocuted in workplace incident at Police NS Department

SINGAPORE: A 27-year-old foreign worker died after he was electrocuted in a workplace accident on Thursday (Oct 15).

The worker was dismantling an electrical distribution board at 170 Still Road, the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) said on Monday in response to queries from CNA.

The Police National Service Department is located at that address.

"A 27-year-old Indian national was dismantling an electrical distribution board when he was electrocuted. The worker was conveyed to Changi General Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries," said MOM.

CNA has contacted the police for comment.

According to MOM, the deceased's employer is STIE Pte Ltd. MOM is investigating the incident.

