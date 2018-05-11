Foreign worker dies after fall at HDB worksite in Canberra Street

SINGAPORE: A foreign worker has died after falling from a building that was being constructed for a Housing and Development Board project along Canberra Street in Sembawang.

The Ministry of Manpower said the worker was installing a pre-cast column on the 13th floor of a building when he fell over the edge.

He was found at the bottom of the building and subsequently pronounced dead at the scene, MOM said.

The accident happened on May 5.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) and police confirmed that they received calls for assistance at about 8.40pm.

A 44-year-old man was found lying motionless and was pronounced dead on the scene by paramedics. The police are investigating the case as an "unnatural death", they said.



SCDF and the police said the deceased was a Chinese national.

MOM said that it is currently investigating the incident, and has ordered the main contractor of the project, Expand Construction, to stop all works relating to the installing of precast components.