Foreign worker falls to death at Royal Plaza on Scotts after rope attachment snaps

SINGAPORE: A 27-year-old foreign worker fell to his death on Tuesday (Jan 22) while painting the exterior of Royal Plaza on Scotts, after the rope he was attached to snapped.

The rope snapped after it became entangled with the side mirror of a bus, said a Ministry of Manpower (MOM) spokesperson on Thursday.

MOM said the worker, an Indian national, was employed by CKR Paints & Coating Specialist. The main contractor for the works is Advanced Specialist.

Channel NewsAsia has reached out to CKR Paints and Royal Plaza on Scotts for their comments.

“MOM is currently investigating, and all painting and cleaning works involving rope access at Royal Plaza on Scotts Singapore have been stopped,” the MOM spokesperson said.

The police, who were notified of the industrial accident at about 5.40pm, said the man was found motionless.

He was later pronounced dead at the scene by Singapore Civil Defence Force paramedics.

Police investigations are ongoing.