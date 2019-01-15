Foreign worker found dead during lift replacement works in Chai Chee

SINGAPORE: A 28-year-old man was found dead in a lift on Monday (Jan 14) during lift replacement works at a block of flats in Chai Chee.

In response to queries from Channel NewsAsia, the police said it responded to an industrial accident at Block 805 Chai Chee Road at 6.55pm.

Advertisement

It added that the man was found motionless and pronounced dead by paramedics on scene.



The Ministry of Manpower (MOM) said the Bangladeshi was part of a team carrying out lift replacement works at the worksite.

"The worker was using a lift to transport debris from the fifth floor to the ground floor," MOM told Channel NewsAsia.

"The worker was subsequently found inside the lift on the ground floor with injuries."



Advertisement

Advertisement

MOM said it is investigating the incident and has stopped all lift replacement works within the worksite.

The worksite occupier is Chevalier Singapore Holdings, while the employer is Tc Builder & Machinery, MOM added.



Police are investigating the unnatural death.

Channel NewsAsia has reached out to the Marine Parade Town Council for comment.

