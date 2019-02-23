Foreign worker killed at Changi East construction site

SINGAPORE: A construction worker was killed in a worksite accident at Changi East on Friday (Feb 22) after he was knocked down by a tipper truck, the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) said.

“MOM was informed of a fatal accident at a work site at 31A Tanah Merah Coast Road,” the ministry said in response to queries by Channel NewsAsia on Saturday.

“A 27-year-old Indian worker was on the left of a tipper truck at a T-junction, when the tipper truck made a left turn and knocked him down.”

MOM added that the occupier of the worksite was Samsung-Koh Brothers Joint Venture, with the developer Changi Airport Group (Singapore).

The deceased worker was employed by Koh Brothers Building & Civil Engineering Contractor.

In a statement, Changi Airport Group said it was working with the contractor to provide assistance to the worker’s family.

“We are sorry for the loss of life due to the accident this morning at the Changi East work site,” it said.

“Changi Airport Group is assisting the authorities in their investigations, and working with the contractor to provide assistance to the worker’s family.”

MOM said that it was investigating the incident and all operations involving tipper trucks at the Changi East construction site have been stopped.