Foreign worker levies waived until September for S Pass and work permit holders, including maids, during stay-home notice

SINGAPORE: Foreign worker levies will be waived for all S Pass and work permit holders, including maids, during their stay-home notice periods from January to September, the Manpower Ministry (MOM) said on Thursday (Apr 1).

"This is to help employers manage the increased costs associated with the Government's updated measures to reduce the risk of importing COVID-19 into the community," said MOM in a press release.

Since January, the Government has put in place additional border measures including limiting entry approvals for work pass holders and requiring newly arrived S Pass and work permit holders to undergo on-arrival COVID-19 testing and serve stay-home notices, said MOM.

"While employers have cooperated with these measures in the interest of public health, some have given feedback that these additional measures have also translated to increased costs," said the ministry.

For employers who have already paid the levies for their workers during their stay-home notices in January and February, the waivers will be used to offset the foreign worker levy for June, which is payable in July.

Employers with workers serving stay-home notices from March to September will not be required to pay levies for the duration of the notices.