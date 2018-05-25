Company director jailed and fined for illegally importing labour, collecting kickbacks

SINGAPORE: The director of Aik Heng Contracts and Services was sentenced on Thursday (May 24) to 20 months' jail and fined S$158,750 for the illegal importation of labour and collecting kickbacks, said the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) in a news release on Friday.

In addition to that, Poh Kwi Ko, 43, has also been barred from employing foreign workers.

Advertisement

According to the manpower ministry, Poh carried out the offences between December 2014 and December 2016.

Her key offences include fraudulently obtaining work passes for 10 foreign workers despite knowing that there was no work, and subsequently collecting kickbacks from eight of them as a condition to keep their work passes valid so that they could work illegally.



Poh also collected kickbacks from another 11 foreign workers.

In total, Poh collected kickbacks amounting to about S$119,000 and has been ordered by the court to pay the illegal proceeds she obtained.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Under the Employment of Foreign Manpower Act, Poh faced a total of 42 charges for her acts. She pleaded guilty on Apr 26 to 15 charges of illegal importation of labour and collecting kickbacks, with the remaining 27 charges taken into consideration for the purpose of sentencing.



“We will continue to take strong action and prosecute employers who bring in foreigners under the disguise of providing employment, and subsequently collecting kickbacks from them," said Mr Kandhavel Periyasamy, director of the employment inspectorate at MOM’s foreign manpower management division.

"Forcing workers to pay kickbacks as a condition for work is exploitative, and takes advantage of these workers’ desire to work in Singapore," he added.



Foreign workers who are asked to pay kickbacks and/or work illegally are urged to contact MOM for assistance.

