Foreigners reminded not to use Singapore as platform to further political causes

SINGAPORE: Foreigners who are visiting, working or living in Singapore should not use the country as a platform to further their political causes, said police in an advisory on Wednesday (Apr 4).

The police said they are aware of calls encouraging Malaysians who are overseas to support political activities in relation to the upcoming general election in Malaysia, including by Global Bersih.

According to its Facebook page, Global Bersih is the international network and international advocacy arm of Bersih 2.0, a coalition of almost a hundred Malaysian non-government organisations.



Police said that foreigners in Singapore have to abide by the country's laws, and that public assemblies in Singapore are regulated under the Public Order Act. Organising or participating in a public assembly without a police permit is illegal.



No permit will be granted for any assembly organised by or involving non-Singaporeans for the purpose of political or election campaigning, they added.

The police said they will take action against any person who organises or participates in an unlawful public assembly.

"Those who break the law will be dealt with firmly, and this may include termination of visas or work passes, where applicable," said police.