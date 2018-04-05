Foreigners seeking jobs in Singapore scammed; man arrested

SINGAPORE: He placed an advertisement on WhatsApp, offering foreigners help in securing job opportunities in Singapore.

But after several victims paid him S$50 for his services, he became uncontactable.

On Wednesday (Apr 4), the police arrested a 42-year-old man they believed was behind the scam.

The police said in a news release on Thursday that they received several reports on Mar 29 about the scam.

"The police would like to remind members of the public to be wary when dealing with strangers claiming to be employment agents and to verify their identities before entering into any transactions or handing over any money," the police said in the news release.

The suspect will be charged in court on Friday. If convicted of cheating, he may be jailed for up to 10 years for each offence.



