'Forest Town' Tengah's first batch of HDB flats to be launched in November

SINGAPORE: Around 1,500 HDB flats will be the first to be launched in November this year at Tengah, the first new town in more than 20 years.

Announcing this in a blog on Sunday (May 13), National Development Minister Lawrence Wong said this will be a "substantial offering" with a "good mix across different flat-types".

"Over the new few years, we will continue to have a steady stream of Tengah flats. When completed, Tengah Town will grow to about 700 hectares, roughly equivalent to Bishan in size," Mr Wong said.



He added that Tengah was conceptualised as a unique town in Singapore and as the country's first "Forest Town" with a green theme spread across the district.

"Tengah will be integrated with the surrounding greenery and rich biodiversity, and feature a car-free town centre. It will be a green, car-lite, and pedestrian-friendly town.



"With the recent announcement of the 24km Jurong Region Line (JRL), residents in Tengah can also look forward to excellent connectivity, with four JRL stations connecting the town to Jurong Innovation District, Jurong Lake District and beyond. Within Tengah, we are also looking to enhance last-mile connectivity through autonomous vehicles," the Minister added.



